Imperial County

Suspect accused of child molestation

Karina Bazarte
By
today at 11:57 AM
Published 11:38 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An El Centro man was arrested for allegedly molesting at least two family members and was formally charged.

He has two charges, child molestation and oral copulation.

The 39-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning.

According to Crimes Against Children Detectives in El Centro, this investigation took two months.

The suspect appeared in court through Zoom for his first arraignment on Wednesday morning.

He is currently in the Imperial County Jail.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

