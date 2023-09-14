Suspect accused of child molestation

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An El Centro man was arrested for allegedly molesting at least two family members and was formally charged.

He has two charges, child molestation and oral copulation.

The 39-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning.

According to Crimes Against Children Detectives in El Centro, this investigation took two months.

The suspect appeared in court through Zoom for his first arraignment on Wednesday morning.

He is currently in the Imperial County Jail.