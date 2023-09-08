IC Board of Supervisors ratify proclamation of local emergency of recent storm

Emergency proclamation was originally put into effect on September 2 due to storm damages and electrical outages

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors formally ratified a proclamation declaring the September 1 storm as a local emergency on Friday.

The Imperial County Executive Office said the ratification of the proclamation will help give an organized and rapid response to the aftermath of the storm.

The declaration will allow the county to access state and possibly federal resources to assist in relief efforts.

Here is a list provided to show what the county and the Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services’ Emergency Operations Center were able to do to help the community:

The American Red Cross, Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS), Calipatria Unified School District, and California Office of Emergency Services worked together to conduct assessments at the Imperial County Niland Fire Department Cooling Center immediately. Shelters were established for those affected by the storm.

The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services’ Emergency Operations Center assisted ICDSS in establishing a presence in Niland and Calipatria following the storm immediately. ICDSS staff were on-site to provide assessments and assistance.

Blankets, pillows, food, and snacks for children and families in the shelters were provided by ICDSS and the Divisions of Transitional Service and Children and Family Services.

ICDSS and Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development conducted eligibility assessments of the community and arranged for lodging and transportation to a local hotel.

The Imperial Valley Food Bank, ICDSS, and Niland Chamber of Commerce were able to provide hundreds of families with food and provisions. The Red Cross will deliver more supplied to the Chamber of Commerce to distribute to the community.

They worked with local non-governmental organizations and community leaders with ICDSS helping to provide 150 hot meals for seven days, ending on September 10.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities affected by disasters and crises, will arrive in the coming days to assist in recovery efforts.

Imperial Irrigation District also worked to restore power to people in Niland and surrounding areas.

BHE Renewables provided several volunteers to help with debris cleanup.

The County Executive Office promoted the Niland Chamber of Commerce's donation collection and distribution for the communities impacted by the storm.

The Imperial County Department of Public Works helped clear roads and continued to monitor the area for further mitigation.

The Imperial County Planning & Development Services inspected and assessed over 60 homes.

A 40-yard dumpster was secured at the Niland Chamber of Commerce for residents to throw away any debris.

86 households and over 300 people were assisted with food, water, emergency shelter, and resources.

The County of Imperial wants to thank the agencies listed above and those who have assisted in responding and providing aid to the communities in the northern part of the county.