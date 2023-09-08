Skip to Content
Imperial County

Non-profit organization highlighting Children’s Cancer Awareness Month

Amigos De Alejandro
By
Published 11:57 AM

September is Children's Cancer Awareness Month

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One local non-profit organization is helping families that have children with cancer.

Amigos De Alejandro provides help to families who need gas to go to their children's appointments and events.

The non-profit organization started in Mexicali, Mexico in 2006.

Amigos De Alejandro President Elva Quezada said she started the organization because her son died at only 3 years old of cancer.

For more information, go to their website at amigosdealejandro.godaddysites.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

