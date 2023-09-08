Non-profit organization highlighting Children’s Cancer Awareness Month

September is Children's Cancer Awareness Month

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One local non-profit organization is helping families that have children with cancer.

Amigos De Alejandro provides help to families who need gas to go to their children's appointments and events.

The non-profit organization started in Mexicali, Mexico in 2006.

Amigos De Alejandro President Elva Quezada said she started the organization because her son died at only 3 years old of cancer.

For more information, go to their website at amigosdealejandro.godaddysites.com.