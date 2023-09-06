Joseph P. Kennedy attends Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood lighting ceremony

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico and Citizens Energy Corporation held a lighting ceremony at Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood Park.

The lighting ceremony happened on Tuesday evening.

A special guest at the event was Joseph Phillip Kennedy III, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and also the president of Citizens Energy Corporation.

“As part of the long-term commitment that Citizens Energy has with the IID and Imperial Valley, Citizens Energy is a nonprofit energy company. It would take a portion of our profit dedicated to our communities that we serve and so through part of that work we have a multi-decade of commitment to the people of Imperial Valley,” said Kennedy.

Outdated lighting is an issue in Calexico for their recreational parks at night.

Many residents use public parks in the evening to avoid being outside in the sun during high temperatures, also making it dangerous at night.

“It’s the ability for people to have access at night time because it's very warm here in the Valley. So to see the children going outside feeling like they are safe because the lighting is actually giving them enough security,” said Hector Gannon, Director of Sales and Marketing at Advance Lighting Service.