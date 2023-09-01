Skip to Content
Imperial County

Several rescues across Imperial County due to flooding

Brian Partusch
September 1, 2023
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Deputy Chief Salvador Flores from the Imperial County Fire Department, there were several rescues across Imperial County Friday afternoon into the evening.

As of 8:30 p.m., rescues are still ongoing all around the county, said Deputy Chief Flores.

The California Highway Patrol El Centro (CHP) Office said southbound CA-78 is closed at the Riverside/Imperial County Line in the town of Palo Verde.

Including the train tracks near Glamis Sand Dunes in Imperial County.

The office said they are working on getting plow vehicles out to help clear the flood debris out of the roadway.

According to PO1 Adam Stanton from USCG Sector San Diego PAO, one San Diego-based USCG Helicopter responded to Palo Verde to help with rescue operations.

The initial request was for one person stuck in a car in flash flooding who later on got out of their car and drifted away in floodwaters.

Stanton said that person was eventually located and recovered, but their condition is unknown.

USCG Crews are still actively conducting rescues of both civilian personnel and fire department personnel who were overcome by the flash flooding, said Stanton.

One helicopter from USCG Sector San Diego is currently assigned to the incident and was requested by Imperial County Fire.

Below is a video of the USCG Helicopter landing on CA-78 at Clark Way in Palo Verde, California.

