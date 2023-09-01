Skip to Content
Imperial County

Major flooding in Niland

By , ,
today at 5:48 PM
Published 6:00 PM

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Flooding in the small community of Niland, California, one of the cities that are most affected due to the thunderstorm.

According to the Imperial County Fire Department, evacuations have not been announced, but if they need to, they will inform the public.

Imperial County Fire also said residents should be aware of flooding.

So far, two rescues have happened in the Imperial Valley, one near Ocotillo and another in Palo Verde.

KYMA will continue to update this article.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content