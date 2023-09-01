Major flooding in Niland

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Flooding in the small community of Niland, California, one of the cities that are most affected due to the thunderstorm.

According to the Imperial County Fire Department, evacuations have not been announced, but if they need to, they will inform the public.

Imperial County Fire also said residents should be aware of flooding.

So far, two rescues have happened in the Imperial Valley, one near Ocotillo and another in Palo Verde.

