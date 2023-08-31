Skip to Content
Man dead in officer-involved shooting

today at 1:44 PM
Published 1:48 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man was killed Thursday after an officer-involved shooting in El Centro.

The shooting happened on 19th Street and Ocotillo Drive around 6 a.m.

Ocotillo Drive was closed as of Thursday afternoon.

Police also had yellow tape around the crime scene.

We spoke to some residents who live in the area who described what they saw.

"We noticed that there was a lot of police presence down the street on 19th and I walked back in to tell my wife that there was something going on and that they had blocked the street. And right after that my niece messaged us and called and asked what was going on because someone had already messaged that they were blocking the streets. All she knew is that someone was shot but that is all that she knew as far as once we spoke with her," stated Jesus Armando Mendoza, El Centro resident.

We reached out to the City of El Centro to ask what led to the shooting but we have not heard back.

Police have also not identified the man shot and killed.

