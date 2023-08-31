Skip to Content
Heat-related deaths in Imperial County rise over the summer

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department has collected data from El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Hospital on heat-related illnesses and deaths due to environmental heat exposure.

According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, between May 1 and August 17, local hospitals reported a total of 123 cases of heat-related illnesses.

In the month of July, there was an increase in heat cases.

18 deaths have been reported in 2023.

Calexico and Winterhaven have the highest percentage of heat-related deaths at 21%.

Other cities reported were Brawley, Palo Verde, Niland, El Centro, Bombay Beach and Ocotillo. 

An excessive heat warning was issued earlier this week with temperatures as high as 107 degrees to 116 degrees.  

For locations of cooling centers in Imperial County go to icphd.org.

