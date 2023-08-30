Brawley City Councilman selected as delegate for Local Government 2030 National Convening 

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - City of Brawley Councilman Gil Rebollar is proud to announce that he has been selected as one of 12 distinguished City Official Delegates for the Local Government 2030 Second National Convening, “Action for the Future."

The event will take place at Arizona State University’s Phoenix campus on January 26-27, 2024.

The initiative is to emphasize collective leadership and unity across local government professions and implement solutions for critical issues.

In 2020, a groundbreaking coalition of local government professionals supported by over 25 professional associations, held the first convening at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.

The second convening in January 2024 will be reuniting with the original delegates once again and integrating the perspectives of the elected city and county officials like Rebollar.

“I am honored and privileged to bring some SoCal energy and California sunshine to this monumental convening of administrators, public servants, and elected officials to discuss how to better serve the public,” said Rebollar.

For more information on Local Government 2023, visit www.LocalGov2030.com.