Imperial Valley doctor pleads guilty to using unapproved cosmetic drugs for years

Dr. Vo's sentencing is set for November 16, 2023

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of California said Tien Tan Vo, a doctor practicing in Imperial Valley, pleaded guilty to using foreign unapproved, and misbranded cosmetic drugs for years.

The Attorney's Office said Dr. Vo pleaded guilty to receipt of misbranded drugs in interstate commerce and being an accessory after the fact to an accomplice, who smuggled the unapproved drugs into the U.S. from Mexico.

Vo admitted in his plea agreement that none of the injectable botulinum toxin or lip fillers used by his clinics between November 2016 and October 2020 was approved for use in the U.S.

Both products, a botulinum toxin product called "Xeomeen" and an injectable lip filler called "Probcel," have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Attorney's Office said Vo acknowledged he received $100,767 in gross receipts for almost four years of cosmetic services with those products and devices.

He also agreed in his plea agreement to forfeit that amount and to pay a fine of $201,534 and agreed to pay restitution to victims of his offense.

Vo also admitted purchasing most of his unapproved drugs and devices from the operator of a "med spa" in Mexicali, Mexico, who smuggled them into the U.S. without declaring them, said the Attorney's Office.

The maximum penalty for the charge of "Accessory After the Fact to Entry of Goods by Means of False Statement" is one year in prison and a fine of $100,000 or twice the pecuniary gain or loss.

The maximum penalty for the charge of "Receipt in Interstate Commerce of Misbranded Drugs and Delivery for Pay or Otherwise" is one year in prison and a fine of $1,000 or twice the pecuniary gain or loss.