Arson suspect caught at the scene

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An arson suspect was caught at the scene of a house fire in Calexico.

A Calexico police officer was patrolling on Thursday when he saw smoke and quickly discovered a house on fire.

The Calexico police said the suspect ran inside the burning house.

He later called the Calexico Fire Department, and that was when a firefighter spotted the suspect who was hiding.

“I was spraying some water protecting the surroundings when I heard someone screaming. And I was in shock, I wasn’t expecting it. I shut down the water and I see the suspect coming out of the woods full of mud and that is when he saw PD. He ran inside the property and ran across the fire," said Arturo Garcia, Calexico Fire Department.

The suspect was caught by border patrol and he is still at the hospital recovering from burn injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.