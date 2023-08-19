Skip to Content
Imperial County

Imperial County issues update on Hurricane Hilary

KYMA
today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:50 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a press release, Imperial County wants to reassure the community that they, and all their departments, are prepared and on alert to address any impacts from the storm.

The County also says a flood watch has been issued until Monday, August 21 at 5:00pm, "with heavy rainfall expected to peak" late Saturday night through Sunday night.

In addition, the County has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and will be open 24/7 to monitor Hurricane Hilary, has been actively collaborating with government and non-government agencies "to guarantee the mobilization of necessary resources and response teams," and is encouraging residents to stay informated and follow trusted news and official social media sources for real time updates. Here are the following sources:

The County is also asking residents of the following cities to access trusted information on the city's respective Facebook pages:

To learn about safety tips and for more information, read the press release, written in both English and Spanish, below.

RELEASE-SAT-AUG-19-Hurricane-Hillary-ENG-SP-Update-copyDownload
