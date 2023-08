CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico is preparing for the potential arrival of Hurricane Hilary.

According to the City of Calexico, the city will be the most affected throughout Imperial County as opposed to Mexico.

Their biggest concern is the New River and how it may overflow due to potential rain.

The Calexico Fire Department will begin distributing sandbags Friday at 1 p.m.

