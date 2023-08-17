Second suspect arrested in double murder

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman arrested in connection with the double murder of a couple in Brawley is out on bail.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office said the second suspect is being accused with "Accessory after the fact" in the murders of 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro.

"Accessory after the fact essentially means there was a felony committed and the person who is charged the suspect had knowledge of that felon. And helped conceal the felony or somehow try to aid that person to try to get away with the crime. So they have to have knowledge that there was an underlying felony committed. And in that case, that is what that person is being charged with," stated Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez.

The District Attorney's Office said she has not been formally charged yet.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Brandon Hamlin who's been charged with the murders that happened in April is still in custody without bail.

He will be back in court next month.