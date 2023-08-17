Director of Imperial County Public Health Department named ‘Woman of the Year’

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia unveiled billboards around Imperial Valley honoring Director Angulo as Woman of the Year

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County announced Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia recognized Janette Angulo, Director of the Imperial County Public Health Department as Woman of the Year for the California 36th Assembly District.

Janette Angulo, a Brawley native, was selected for her dedicated public service and efforts to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to award Janette Angulo as our 2023 Woman of the Year. As Director of the Imperial County Public Health Department, she demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the face of an unprecedented crisis – coordinating emergency response and working in collaboration with the state to secure life-saving resources. Janette Angulo is a humble pillar of strength for our community and is an inspiration who has dedicated her career in service to others,” said Assemblymember Garcia.

The Imperial County Executive Office said the public health department has achieved remarkable milestones in areas such as health education, disease prevention, and healthcare access.

Due to Janette's strategic approach and efforts, she has fostered strong partnerships between public health agencies, community organizations, and local stakeholders.

Which have led to sustainable improvements in the overall health of the community and binational region.

Angulo has received statewide recognition during the California Legislative Women’s Caucus Women’s History Month celebration at the State Capitol.

There was also a local awards luncheon held with the county on July 19 where her family and colleagues could celebrate as Assemblymember Garcia announced Angulo's billboard tribute.

“I’m humbled and honored for the recognition granted by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia to us, the Public Health Team. I want to thank and express my gratitude, not only to my Public Health Team, but also to County leadership, and partners who were by our side responding to the pandemic and addressing the needs of our community. In addition, words cannot express how grateful I am to my family, friends and community for their support and understanding during these last years. All has been invaluable," stated Angulo.

“Janette Angulo became the Imperial County Health Department Director, just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic became our focus. Throughout the event, Ms. Angulo remained calm in a changing landscape of guidance and medical recommendations,” stated Chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, Ryan Kelley. “We are thankful for her leadership through the pandemic and applaud Assemblymember Garcia’s action which honors Ms. Angulo’s service.”