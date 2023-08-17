Skip to Content
Imperial County

Domestic violence cases are rising

Imperial County District Attorney's Office
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This year domestic violence cases in Imperial County are high. 

The District Attorney's Office said the county has seen about 200 domestic violence cases.

That's why the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) wants to remind the community you are not alone.

The team was created about two years ago to help victims who feel powerless speak out.

“Sometimes you have a situation. For example where the suspect inserts control over the victim and they make them feel like there are no resources or there is nothing they can’t do, the D.V.R.T helps these people and they advise them about resources that are out there," stated George Marquez, Imperial County District Attorney.

The District Attorney's Office encourages the community to follow their social media for more information.

