Congressman Ruiz announces $12.8M for Calexico’s Intermodal Transportation Center

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-California) joined local leaders in Calexico to announce $12.8 million in funding for the City of Calexico's Intermodal Transportation Center.

The funding is coming through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant.

The project will fund construction activities for a new intermodal transportation center in downtown Calexico.

It will combine public and private transportation providers into one facility.

The new facility will have a ticket booth, CCTV security cameras, security office, restrooms, nine 40-foot bus parking bays, canopies over the bus waiting areas, benches, public parking spaces, and much more.