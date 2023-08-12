House fire in Imperial County results in two deaths

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is investigating a house fire, resulting in two deaths.

According to ICFD, the fire broke out at around 9:30pm on Wednesday, August 9, and fire crews were dispatched to a fire in the area of Seaview Drive and Lansing Avenue, located in the town of Salton City.

While en route to the location, ICFD says they received additional information from dispatch that the fire was a possible structure fire that occurred in the area.

ICFD says additional fire crews from Imperial County Fire Station One in Imperial, Cities of Brawley and Calipatria and the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) assisted them as well as the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) and Coachella Valley Water District.

As the fire was being put out, the fire department says a body was found in the house as well as a dead dog. Once the fire was put out, the body and the dog was turned over to ICSO, according to ICFD.

At this time, the fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation, and any information regarding the deaths will be handled by ICSO.