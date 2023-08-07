Pioneers Memorial Skilled Nursing Center transfers patients to hospital after fire

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An electrical fire at the Pioneers Skilled Nursing Center caused around 90 patients and staff to evacuate for safety reasons.

The Brawley Fire Department received the report of the fire on Sunday around 12:39 p.m. at the nursing center.

The fire department was able to quickly contain the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Brawley Fire Department said all residents at the facility were evacuated to Pioneers Memorial Hospital and El Centro Regional Medical Center for evaluation and care.

All patients were transferred to Pioneers Memorial Hospital on Sunday where the lobby is being used as a command center.

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District said in a press release the nursing center will be evaluated Monday morning and will open again once it has been cleared.