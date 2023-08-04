Sinkhole appears in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A sinkhole in Calexico has rumors swirling as to what caused the sinkhole to happen.

This is the third time the sinkhole has reopened in the city. The Calexico City Manager said Monday’s storm could have played a role in the sinkhole.

She said it is hard to determine the cause due to the city not having the right equipment.

“For years the line, the pipe is fractured and maybe they were fixing it in temporary bases but the line is now collapsing. We don’t know. That will be determined by the contractor company when they start pulling out the lines and see what the problem is,” said Esperanza Colio Warren, Calexico City Manager.

The city manager said the sinkhole was not caused by an underground tunnel and hopes once repairs are made, the end of the sinkhole will follow.