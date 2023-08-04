Arrest made in murder of a Westmorland woman

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County deputies said they now have a man behind bars tied to the murder of a 70-year-old woman found dead inside her home.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said they made the arrest based on the evidence.

A man tied to the evidence was arrested while walking outside his apartment complex, the same apartments where 70-year-old Maria Cruz was found dead.

The Sheriff's Office said there was a connection between the suspect and the victim, Maria Cruz.

“They were acquaintances. They lived in the same apartment complex and that is how they knew each other," said Lt. Clint Erro from Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

They believe he murdered Maria Cruz who was found bleeding inside her apartment in Westmorland, California this past July 4.

"It was determined to be a homicide by way of stabbing," said Lt. Erro.

Deputies said the suspect is currently at the Imperial County Jail and booked for murder.

He is being held on $1 million bail.