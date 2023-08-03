Arrest made in 70-year-old woman’s murder

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County deputies said they now have a man behind bars tied to the murder of a 70-year-old woman found dead inside her home.

Deputies said evidence and investigative leads led to the arrest of the 40-year-old suspect Thursday morning.

They believe he murdered Maria Cruz who was found bleeding inside her apartment in Westmorland, California this past July 4.

Deputies said the suspect is behind bars booked for murder.

He is being held on a $1 million bail.