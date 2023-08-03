Skip to Content
Imperial County

Arrest made in 70-year-old woman’s murder

By ,
August 3, 2023 4:27 PM
Published 4:50 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County deputies said they now have a man behind bars tied to the murder of a 70-year-old woman found dead inside her home.

Deputies said evidence and investigative leads led to the arrest of the 40-year-old suspect Thursday morning.

They believe he murdered Maria Cruz who was found bleeding inside her apartment in Westmorland, California this past July 4.

Deputies said the suspect is behind bars booked for murder.

He is being held on a $1 million bail.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content