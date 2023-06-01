Imperial County announces new lithium training program

The program is set to begin in Fall 2023 and aims to provide employment opportunities to the Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Lithium Industry Force Training (LIFT) program is aimed to equip the local workforce with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the geothermal energy and mineral extraction industries.

Imperial Valley College (IVC), the County of Imperial, and representatives from EnergySource Minerals, BHE Renewables, and Controlled Thermal Resources announced the program on Wednesday, May 24.

As Lithium Valley continues to grow and develop, the LIFT program will help give the Imperial County community employment opportunities.

There is a growing need for a skilled workforce to work in the geothermal energy and mineral extraction industries and this program can help with training.

The LIFT program will offer one-year short-term certificate programs and be lithium focused but will also be applicable to other industrial applications.

Students will be able to access state-of-the-art equipment, hands-on training, and internships.

Such programs provided include Plant Operator, Instrumentation Technician, and Chemical Lab Technician; and are connected to Smart Automation Certification Alliance and National Coalition of Certification Centers industry certifications.

IVC faculty members who are experienced in geothermal energy and mineral extraction will lead the program.

The Instrumentation and Chemical Lab Technician Programs will begin in Fall 2024.

If you would like more information about the LIFT program, you can visit HERE. And for information about Lithium Valley, you can visit HERE.