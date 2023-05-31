Imperial County prepares for upcoming rising temperatures

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has officially released the list of cooling centers and hydration stations throughout the county.

ICPHD wants residents to be prepared for high temperatures in the upcoming weeks.

Last year, there were about 25 deaths due to the heat in Imperial County.

ICPHD advises the community to keep drinking water, wear blue clothes, and shower with cold water.

If residents don't have access to a fan or air conditioning, they can look for the nearest cooling center.

List of Cool Centers and Hydration Stations in Imperial County: