Imperial County

ECPD seize narcotics, arrest California truck driver

KYMA
By ,
today at 1:53 PM
Published 2:14 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) arrested the driver of a burgundy-colored Volvo Semi truck hauling narcotics.

The arrest occurred on Thursday, May 25 at 6:19pm. ECPD said they conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Interstate 8 (I-8), west of Imperial Avenue.

During the stop, ECPD said they deployed a drug-detecting canine, and they found approximately 260 pounds of narcotics, a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl. ECPD also said that they found a loaded 9mm firearm.

After finding the drugs and firearm, ECPD arrested the 37-year-old driver, a resident of Corona, California. The charges he's facing includes:

  • The transportation of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance for sale
  • Possession of a loaded firearm

The driver was booked into the Imperial County Jail. If you have any questions regarding the case, contact Sgt. Omar Mandujano at (760) 352-2111 or omandujano@ecpd.org.

