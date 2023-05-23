Energysource Minerals hosts lithium workshop

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More are expected to be created as Lithium Valley continues to grow.

A special workshop by invitation only was held at the El Centro library to help keep the Imperial Valley informed about what's coming next.

Lithium development has been a focal point for residents of the Imperial Valley.

Another company looks to engage with the community as they begin construction on a new extraction plant.

"One of the concerns we have is people worry if they don't know what we're doing," said Eric Spomer, President and CEO of Energysource Minerals. "They feel that lack of information with their worst possible imagination and our goal it to be totally upfront with people to make sure they understand all of the impacts."

Energysource Minerals says that over $720 million dollars will be generated from tax revenue with $96 million going directly towards Salton Sea restoration projects.