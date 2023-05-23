Skip to Content
Imperial County
By ,
New
Published 8:16 PM

Energysource Minerals hosts lithium workshop

Lithium development has been a focal point for residents of the Imperial Valley. 

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More are expected to be created as Lithium Valley continues to grow. 

A special workshop by invitation only was held at the El Centro library to help keep the Imperial Valley informed about what's coming next.

Lithium development has been a focal point for residents of the Imperial Valley. 

Another company looks to engage with the community as they begin construction on a new extraction plant.

"One of the concerns we have is people worry if they don't know what we're doing," said Eric Spomer, President and CEO of Energysource Minerals. "They feel that lack of information with their worst possible imagination and our goal it to be totally upfront with people to make sure they understand all of the impacts."

Energysource Minerals says that over $720 million dollars will be generated from tax revenue with $96 million going directly towards Salton Sea restoration projects.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content