Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 10:51 AM

Mayor’s Breakfast introduces upcoming projects for the City of Brawley  

KYMA

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City Address this year at the Stockmen’s Club.   

The event was called Mayor’s Breakfast where the community was welcomed to have a free breakfast and hear Mayor George Nava talk about upcoming projects for the city.  

Nava mentioned accomplishments made in the city and upcoming projects such as a new employment testing lab that is scheduled to be opening in May 2023. 

The testing lab is one of Nava’s new businesses coming soon to Brawley and welcomes the community to come to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 18. 

Brawley School District will also be opening a new middle school on 715 South Cesar Street.  

Board of Trustees Armando Padilla says the school is scheduled to be completed in June 2024, according to Neil’s Construction. 

At the event were Official Council Members Gil Rebollar, Luke Hambly, Donald Wharton, and Ramon Castro Mayor Pro-Tempore. 

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content