Mayor’s Breakfast introduces upcoming projects for the City of Brawley  

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City Address this year at the Stockmen’s Club.

The event was called Mayor’s Breakfast where the community was welcomed to have a free breakfast and hear Mayor George Nava talk about upcoming projects for the city.

Nava mentioned accomplishments made in the city and upcoming projects such as a new employment testing lab that is scheduled to be opening in May 2023.

The testing lab is one of Nava’s new businesses coming soon to Brawley and welcomes the community to come to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 18.

Brawley School District will also be opening a new middle school on 715 South Cesar Street.

Board of Trustees Armando Padilla says the school is scheduled to be completed in June 2024, according to Neil’s Construction.

At the event were Official Council Members Gil Rebollar, Luke Hambly, Donald Wharton, and Ramon Castro Mayor Pro-Tempore.