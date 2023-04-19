Restaurant in Brawley requests notices on upcoming events on Main Street

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Restaurant owner Dr. Brian Tyson claims that the city of Brawley did not notify the restaurant about the Caesar Chavez event that was held on Main Street.

The 17th Annual Caesar Chavez Celebration/Nuestras Raises car show was held on April 1, and was a 13-hour event that held music, food trucks and awards.

Dr. Tyson spoke to us about how the event has cost his business money. The event held food trucks in from of his business and loud music when he had booked a live band for the restaurant that same day.

The owner of Inferno also mentions blocked traffic and limited parking in the area.

A City Council meeting was held on April 4, where Tyson brought up the issues that happened that night of the event and requested that the city should alert the restaurant and plan a better alternative for upcoming events.

