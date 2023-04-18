ICSO and local agencies arrest suspects wanted for murder in Texas

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two suspects, a man and a woman, have been arrested by the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) in connection to a murder in Texas.

According to ICSO, one of their deputies responded to the United States Border Patrol (USBP) Station in Calexico after their USBP K-9 Unit were alerted to a car during a checkpoint operation. This occurred on Saturday, April 15 at 8:00pm.

During the additional search, the deputy and USBP found three firearms, which they soon learned were stolen, and identified the car's driver and passenger as Christopher Torres and Victoria Vargas, both 20-years-old.

ICSO said while they arrested Torres upon learning that he was a convicted felon, they released Vargas as she did not have any warrants at the time. However, California Highway Patrol later arrested Vargas for DUI as she was passing through Winterhaven.

On Sunday, April 16, at approximately 6:30pm, after being booked into the Imperial County Jail, and before she was set to be released from jail, ICSO received warrants from Texas as Vargas and Torres were wanted for murder.

As of now, ICSO is working with the Dallas Police Department (DPD) Homicide Division for deliver the evidence from their custody and a successful extradition.

If you want to learn more about this, then read the press release below.