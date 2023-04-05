Congressman Ruiz praises $8 million investment towards Imperial Dam

The investment will benefit the dam that is essential to Southern California communities

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An $8.2 million award for the Colorado River Basin's Imperial Dam was announced on Wednesday.

Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-California) joined Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) and Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau.

Including Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton to announce the award.

“I’m most especially excited to celebrate the $8 million investment that will benefit the Colorado River Basin’s Imperial Dam,” said Dr. Ruiz. “The Imperial Dam is the cornerstone of water access for the Imperial Valley and its surrounding communities, helping nourish the crops that sustain our local economy.

“Equally important, this water feeds into the shrinking Salton Sea—an environmental and public health crisis for our entire region. By making much-needed upgrades to the Imperial Dam’s aging infrastructure, we will shore up our region’s access to clean water and address the worsening drought we face.

"This $8 million investment will go a long way in protecting against the harmful conditions at the Salton Sea all while making sure our farmers have the resources they need. This is a win for our public health, a win for our environment, and a win for our economy.”

The award was a part of a $585 million investment announced from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help repair water delivery systems in the West.