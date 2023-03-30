Skip to Content
Imperial County
Officers recognized after New River rescue

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two brave officers were recognized by California Highway Patrol for saving a woman drowning in the New River.

On August 8, 2022, a Calipatria resident was on Interstate 111 when she lost control of her vehicle that sank into the New River.

Two brave officers witnessed a vehicle sink into the New River and were able to save the victim inside the vehicle.

One of the officers managed to pull her out of the car and onto the ground.

On Thursday, March 30, the officers were recognized by California Highway Patrol.

The victim, Katherine Dunn, also attended and expressed how grateful she is to be alive.

Dunn says she recalls coming from physical therapy when she lost control of her car and everything became a blur to her.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

