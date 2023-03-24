California Highway Patrol responds to off-highway fatal car crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead following a fatal car crash in the open desert area of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (Glamis).

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash occurred on March 23 at approximately 4:00pm. Two men, both in their 60s, were driving in a 2021 Polaris Razor at the time of the crash.

After the Polaris Razor rolled over, the driver, a 61-year-old man from Sunnyside, Washington, sustained major injuries and was taken to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California while the passenger, a 68-year-old man from Eagle, Michigan, died on scene.

While both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, but were not wearing their helmets. However, CHP said alcohol did not factor in the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Also, the Imperial County Coroner's Office did not release the name of the victim.