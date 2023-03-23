Skip to Content
Imperial County
today at 10:05 AM
Imperial County authorities arrest Calexico man and seized weapons

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Border Crime Suppression Team, along with federal and local authorities, arrested a Calexico man and seized his weapons.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, the arrest occurred on March 21 as federal and local authorities conducted a search warrant. When the authorities arrived on scene, they seized five AK-47s, one AR-15 rifle, and two handguns.

They also seized multiple ammunition cases, extended magazine, and AK-47 building parts. Authorities then took the suspect into custody without incident. Currently, the suspect has pending charges.

