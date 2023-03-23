Imperial County authorities arrest Calexico man and seized weapons

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Border Crime Suppression Team, along with federal and local authorities, arrested a Calexico man and seized his weapons.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, the arrest occurred on March 21 as federal and local authorities conducted a search warrant. When the authorities arrived on scene, they seized five AK-47s, one AR-15 rifle, and two handguns.

They also seized multiple ammunition cases, extended magazine, and AK-47 building parts. Authorities then took the suspect into custody without incident. Currently, the suspect has pending charges.

If you want to learn more about this, then read the press release below.