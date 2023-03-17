First Transit employees take part in rally Friday morning

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A possible work strike may be on the horizon for First Transit of El Centro.

The stoppage could affect thousands of people who rely on the 38 routes the transit company provides throughout the Imperial Valley from Calexico to Bombay Beach.

Over three dozen First Transit employees took part in a rally Friday morning to highlight current contract negotiations.

Employees have been working under a month-to-month contract since their current deal ended at the end of December.

The current sticking point isn't money, but employee working conditions.

"We tell people, they could be making 60 to 70 dollars an hour, but, if your working conditions aren't there, you have the vehicles to drive, to maintain, it doesn't matter because nobody is working, nobody is getting paid. for the membership, this is it, this is the final contract, we've waited long enough for you to help us out, this is it, we aren't going any further," said Flavio Grijalva, Business Representative.

The union will meet again on Sunday, March 26 to discuss the company's last, best, and final offer.

If it's not approved, a strike authorization could move forward.

Before that happens, the hope is to have both sides meet one more time in mediation.