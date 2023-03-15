California Mid-Winter Fair wrap sheet shows success

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair came out with a wrap sheet showcasing that the fair was very successful this year.

The wrap sheet included details on sponsorship, weather, admissions, food concessions, carnival, livestock, exhibits, highlights, and 2024 dates.

The new dates for the 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair will be from March 1-10, 2024.

The weather was decent for this year's fair, with a few breezy days, and cool nights but good weather.

There were six new sponsors, sponsorship went up 28%, One World Beef announced they will return in 2024 as the presenting sponsor.

Paid admissions were up 12%, 355 Seniors were admitted on Senior Citizen Day at no cost.

207 Military and guests were admitted at no cost on Military Appreciation Day.

School Tours and Special Citizens were able to go to the grounds after the pandemic hiatus, while Helm & Sons provided carnival rides at no cost from 11:00-1:00 for Special Citizen day.

Food concessions were up 17%, and Spiral fries, and BBQ Village were top concession stands.

Total sales were up 11%, a new roller coaster with spinning cars made its debut and there were a total of 35 rides.

About 1,433 livestock exhibits a 13% increase, 638 animals were sold at an auction which had an 18% increase over 2022.

The average price per animal was down $49, the auction totaled $1,796,760 without add-ons that continue to be collected and will put the total over $2 million.

The highest price paid for an animal (Streer) is $15,720.50 and the highest per pound paid for an animal (Goat) is $95.

346 adult exhibits were judged and displayed in the Hulsienda Building, while 431 youth exhibits were judged and displayed in the Inspiration Gallery.

Grandstands held seven motorsport events and High School Madness, and there were tribute acts for Elvis, Steve Miller Band, Abba, and other musical acts.

Sprint car races were held during the fair for the first time in over 20 years, the Preble Building highlighted the fair's theme with an old Bob's Big Boy car side display, Abbey Road, and Groovy Selfie Stations.

There was an increased number of grounds act entertainment such as Stolling Piano, The Wilder Show, Stilt Circus Stilters, and a new hypnotist.

Here's the list of the Inaugural Window Decorating Contest for IV businesses winners: