Suspect on the loose in Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Police is in search of a suspect who shot at three men.

The shooting happened behind Main Street in an alley on Monday, March 6 in the afternoon said the Brawley Police Department (BPD).

Of the three men who were shot at, only one was injured said BPD.

According to BPD, the situation started with an altercation that lead to a shooting and none of them knew each other.

BPD said the suspect is described as a young man and was wearing a hoodie with a 'Cookies' logo which is a well-known dispensary business.

If you have any information about this case, contact BPD at (760) 344-2111.