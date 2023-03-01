Suggestions wanted on community spending priorities for potential Lithium Valley tax revenues

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The public is welcome to give suggestions and ideas about community spending priorities for potential Lithium Valley tax revenues.

The comment period will be open for 60 days from March 1 to April 30.

The public may submit comments about regional priorities and the County of Imperial and Board of Supervisors are looking for funding priorities in these categories:

Administration and Infrastructure

Environmental Mitigation and Protection

Public Safety

Quality of Life (Education, Healthcare, Arts & Culture, Recreation, Housing)

Cities and Unincorporated Towns

Council of Government/Regional Activities

Other

You can submit your comments in three ways:

United States Mail County Executive Office Attn: Renewable Energy / Lithium Subcommittee 940 Main Street, Suite 208, El Centro, CA 92243

Email lithiumvalley@co.imperial.ca.us

In-person testimony There will be an informal public hearing on March 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers



According to the press release, the potential tax revenue comes from SB 125 which created a Lithium production (extraction) tax.

This tax will generate new tax revenue for both the state and Imperial County, the state will receive 20% of the revenues and the county will receive 80% said the press release.

The press release mentioned the law provides that the County will spend 30% of the funds they receive on projects within host communities that are within the County of Imperial near where the geothermal/lithium production will occur.

Here is a brief regarding the gross tax amount:

<20,000 Metric Tons = $400 / Metric Ton

20,001-30,000 Metric Tons = $600 / Metric Ton

>30,000 Metric Tons = $800 / Metric Ton

The press release mentioned that the anticipated revenue from lithium production is unknown and can either range from $0 to $30 million or more annually. This depends on the number of lithium production facilities and the tonnage extracted.

You can visit www.LithiumValley.ImperialCounty.org for more information.