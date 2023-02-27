El Centro Border Patrol agents arrest U.S. citizen and seize $746,000

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and seized over $746,000.

Per a press release, the arrest occurred on February 17 at approximately 7:38pm when an SUV approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

From there, an inspecting agent noticed the driver, a 29-year-old woman, behaving erratically and guided her vehicle for further inspection.

Once the driver complied, a Border Patrol K-9 team inspected the vehicle, inside and out, and found a large black duffle bag containing large amounts of cash inside.

Afterwards, the agents arrested and charged the driver with being in possession of over $746,000 and suspected of smuggling cash from illegal activities.

Agents then turned the driver, cash, and SUV over to Homeland Security Investigations.

“Another noteworthy seizure by Indio Station agents,” said El Centro Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.

“The El Centro Sector is a very unfavorable environment for drug traffickers, and any criminals for that matter. I’d advise potential law breakers to give our professional agents a wide berth," Bovino continued.