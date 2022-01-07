Imperial County requiring masks regardless of vaccination status

New guidelines for Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 7, the Imperial County Health Officer announced more guidelines to protect residents from the Delta and Omicron Coronavirus variants.

A recent surge in positive Coronavirus cases had the California Department of Public Health (CHDP) issue mask guidelines.

Alongside the CDC, the CDHP recommends face coverings for all residents indoors and outdoors regardless of vaccination status from December 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022.

Public Health has noted an increase in positive cases in the Imperial County and the rest of California, specifically with the spread of the Delta variant.



