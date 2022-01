Civilian rendered aid after falling off ATV

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On New Year's Eve, an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent helped an injured person.

At about 11:12 a.m., an agent found someone in the Imperial County Sand Dunes east of Calexico and noticed the person's injury from falling off an ATV.

More agents arrived and called for Emergency Medical Services to transport the person to a local hospital.