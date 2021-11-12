Imperial County victims and their supporters protest for justice

Several are speaking out, hoping to get the district attorney’s help with violent crimes - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Victims of violent crimes and their supporters from across Imperial County protested in front of the Imperial County Administration Building.



They said they’re frustrated with the district attorney’s office for not prosecuting enough cases involving these victims and the district attorney is not properly communicating with victims or their families.

Organizers said change needs to happen.

Margaret Sauza, Executive Director at Sure Help Line Center, said she’s demanding change for those who are not being heard.

“Victims of rape. Mothers. Victims of children and family members that have been murdered are tired, sick and tired of not being listened to,” said Sauza.

13 On Your Side reached out to the District Attorney, Gilbert G. Otero. He was out of the office and not available for comment regarding this protest. We plan to reach out again to them next week.

Lidia Montano is a parent of an abuse victim. She said her daughter was abused by foster parents. Her baby was less than a month old with a broken leg, and several fractures.

“She ended up in intensive care with multiple fractures,” said Montano.

Montano said she went to the police who conducted an investigation and turned the case over to the district attorney’s office. No charges were ever filed. She said she tried to reach out to the district attorney’s office but no one was available or returned her calls.

“We want him to get involved and do their jobs, we want justice, we’re demanding justice, we’re not gonna give up,” said Montano.

She said she will continue to advocate for her daughter and others until justice is served.