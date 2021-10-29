Paranormal activity in Imperial County

An administrator for Imperial Valley College details unexplainable activity she’s experienced on campus - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - It’s been said there is plenty of paranormal activity across Imperial County. From unexplained sighting on Dogwood Road to a haunted house in Heber, residents say there is a lot of odd things that happen in the Valley.

Miriam Trejo, an Imperial Valley College (IVC) administrator, said she’s had some unexplainable things happen to her while working in the student affairs building.

“You hear just unexplained noises, just things turning on and off, you hear typing, water faucets, machines turning on,” said Trejo.

She’s worked at IVC for 20 years and since her first year, she’s seen activity in the building. Trejo said the school has not looked into the paranormal activity.

She said some just laugh it off as a joke but Trejo said there are others who have seen or heard stuff happen.

“We did have a co-worker in here one time who was working by herself and the water faucet turned on in the back. There was no explanation for it,” said Trejo.

She said that co-worker ran out of the building and waited for her to return.

