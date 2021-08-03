Masks in Imperial Valley schools

Imperial County

The Board of Supervisors ask Dr. Munday, what should schools do - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Masks in schools are a hot topic. Imperial County Board of Supervisors met to listen to the public on whether or not masks should be implemented in schools.

Taylor Smith, an Imperial County resident and parent, pleaded to the board about leaving the mask mandate up to parents in Imperial County.

"We consider leaving the mask mandate up to a parental decision. We understand the risks," said Smith.

Smith's plead comes after several other counties in California implement a mask mandate— again.

COVID-19 numbers are on a slow rise and the Delta variant is still on high alert when it comes to public safety.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra reports on what doctors are saying in regards to masks in school.