IID issues Conserve Alert for Imperial Valley

Imperial County

Residents asked to conserve power

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation Districrt (IID) has issued a Conserve Alert for Imperial County effective immediately.

The IID is asking residents to cut back on their power usage in whatever way they can to take stress off an increasingly taxed energy grid. Conservation helps avoid rotating power outages, and preserves reliable energy for the area and beyond.

You are asked to cut back on your use of electricity between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. Ways to save power include: