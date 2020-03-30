Imperial County courts to reopen for essential cases

Imperial County

While enforcing social distancing protocols

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial is reopening its main courthouse in El Centro for cases necessary to ensure public safety.

The date is set for April 1, 2020 to reopen for cases related to public protection.

When opened on April 1st for the statutorily required hearings and issues of public safety, the Court will have a system in place to encourage social distancing.

Distancing will be monitored by Sheriff’s deputies and security

personnel.

People waiting for their cases to be called will be seated outside the courthouse and will be escorted in when called.

The Courts have been designated as essential services by the

California Governor Gavin Newsom. This includes judges, staff, and attorneys.

Still, they are operating with health and safety concerns at the forefront.

The Brawley courthouse remains closed through April 6, at the earliest.

The Court has released the following: