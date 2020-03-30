Imperial County courts to reopen for essential cases
While enforcing social distancing protocols
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial is reopening its main courthouse in El Centro for cases necessary to ensure public safety.
The date is set for April 1, 2020 to reopen for cases related to public protection.
When opened on April 1st for the statutorily required hearings and issues of public safety, the Court will have a system in place to encourage social distancing.
Distancing will be monitored by Sheriff’s deputies and security
personnel.
People waiting for their cases to be called will be seated outside the courthouse and will be escorted in when called.
The Courts have been designated as essential services by the
California Governor Gavin Newsom. This includes judges, staff, and attorneys.
Still, they are operating with health and safety concerns at the forefront.
The Brawley courthouse remains closed through April 6, at the earliest.
The Court has released the following:
- The Court will hold criminal hearings limited to felony cases and any in-custody misdemeanor defendants.
- Juvenile cases as well as domestic violence restraining order cases will be heard.
- Some civil matters will be heard, however will be limited to emergency requests. Counsel may only appear via video conferencing.
- All other matters concerning misdemeanors, sivil, family, family support, traffic, and small claims cases set to be heard between March 23 and April 17, 2020 have been continued and notices have been sent with new hearing dates.
- The Court will continue to act on any emergency request.
- The Court will begin holding hearings via video remote conferencing so that all who normally appear in court may do so remotely.
- The Criminal and Civil Clerks’ offices will be open for filing but unless a person is facing a statute of limitation or other filing deadline, the public is encouraged to wait.
- Electronic filing is available and all attorneys are requested to use this means of filing to reduce traffic in the courthouse.
