Border bill fails in Senate vote

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Senate did not pass the Border Bill, S.4361 - Border Act of 2024 in a 50 to 43 vote for the second time this year.

The border bill was aimed at securing the southern border.

Before the vote began, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

"Today’s vote is not an attempt to solve the problem or provide relief to Arizona border communities. Today’s vote is to send a message. Arizona doesn’t need your message. Arizona needs your help. Arizona needs action...Today’s vote won’t deliver lasting results for Americans. But the impact of today's vote is actually worse than simply being a useless message. This vote does send an important message – but it’s a message to us, as lawmakers... Today — yet again — the Senate has chosen politics. My state is still suffering – and as I said on the Floor back on February 7th: If you want to spin the border crisis for your own political agendas, go right ahead. If you want to continue to use the southern border as a backdrop for your political campaign, that’s fine — good luck to you. But I have a very clear message for anyone using the southern border for staged political events: Don’t come to Arizona for your political theater. Do not bring it to my state. In Arizona, we’re serious. We don’t have time for your political games. There are big challenges facing the Senate and our country. Evidently, this is not a Senate interested in solving those challenges. Americans deserve better." Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona)

However, the vote on the border bill failed.

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) issued a statement on the failed border deal vote.

“Just like three months ago, today the Senate had an opportunity to do its duty and finally start fixing the border with real solutions. But just like three months ago, too many Senators decided they’d rather keep talking about the problem than actually solve it. As a result, Arizona still doesn't have the additional Border Patrol agents, technology and personnel to stop fentanyl, officers to quickly screen asylum claims, and other tools in this bill that we need to address the border. In our state, the consequences of ignoring the problem aren’t just talking points—it’s a challenge that we face every day whether it’s an election year or not.” Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona)

U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) has introduced the Direct Hire and Screening Efficiency Act.

This was created to speed up migrant processing to help relieve Arizona’s border communities. Both provisions are included in the Senate’s bipartisan border bill.

