Immigration

Border crossing numbers slightly increase in Yuma

Published 9:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Customs and Border Protection, in December of Fiscal Year 2024, the Yuma Sector saw a total of 7,145 migrant encounters.

This is a slight increase from November when they saw a total of 6,159 migrant encounters.

But in the Tucson Sector, in November, they saw 64,637 encounters, while in December, they saw a big increase, which was a total of 80,185 encounters.

For the the entire Southwest border, they saw one of the biggest total numbers of encounters which was 302,034 in December.

This is a big increase from November when they saw 242,407 encounters.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

