Local migrants react to Lukeville Port of Entry closure

Abraham Retana spoke to some migrants and brings us their reactions

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Asylum seekers in San Luis, Mexico are reacting to the Lukeville Port of Entry closure saying it's not good for them.

Some asylum seekers in San Luis, Mexico say if migrants waiting at the Lukeville Port of Entry come to this border, they would have to go to another port of entry along the Mexican border to find a way to get into the U.S.

Jose Mejias came from Venezuela.

He says the situation could get worse if more people come to the San Luis Port of Entry looking for asylum.

"It's going to be harder to get asylum. Maybe we’re moving to Ciudad Juarez but we got to wait and see what happens," said Mejias.

Another migrant, Luz, feels the same way.

"It would affect us look how long the line is, but at the same time they got to respect our spot, it has to be in order and get their number," said Luz.

Some migrants I spoke with, hope they get asylum soon and don’t have to go back to their countries where they could become a victim due to the high violence.

"I’m afraid if they denied the asylum and send me back to my country after everything I have done to get here," said Mejias.

"I would probably go back to my hometown. If God decides that we don’t belong here we’ll go back home," said Luz.

There’s no word when the Lukeville Port of Entry will reopen again. Nor how many migrants could come from Sonoyta to the San Luis Port of Entry.