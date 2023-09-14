Judge rules against Biden’s DACA regulation

(NBC) - A judge has ruled against President Biden's DACA regulation for Dreamer immigrants.

On Wednesday, a Texas judge declared a revised version of the federal policy, keeping more than 500,000 Dreamers from being deported as illegal.

After the Biden Administration moved last year to finalize a rule to codify the DACA policy into a federal regulation, a group of Republican-led states challenged the effort.

They asked the Texas-based U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen to shut down the program in its entirety over two years.

After Wednesday's ruling, hanen fell short of terminating the program and maintained the status quo for current DACA recipients.

For decades, the deferred action for childhood arrivals policy has allowed more than 580-thousand undocumented immigrants who arrived in the u. U.S. as children to receive work permits and deportation relief.