Immigration

Border crossing numbers going down once again

Published 10:25 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the number of border crossings in the Yuma and El Centro sectors decreased once again in the month of July.

In June, there were almost 9,000 border crossings in the Yuma Sector which decreased by about 2,000 in July.

For El Centro, there were a little over 1,600 crossings in June and about 1,400 crossings in July.

Yet, with the decrease, Yuma County has not felt the difference.

Regional Center for Border Health said they are still getting six to eight buses a day which transports about 55 people per bus.

Valeria Rodriguez

